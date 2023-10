Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith says, “CONGRATS, MAMA!” on her big win.

It looks like the seemingly endless promotion Jada Pinkett Smith did for Worthy paid off. Within one week of its release, the memoir has made The New York Times Best Sellers list, landing at No. 3.

The monumental victory was celebrated by Will Smith, who many believe has taken a beating in the press since the rollout for the book began. Smith, however, has been steadfastly supporting Pinkett Smith.

In a video shared to her Instagram account, Pinkett Smith said, “I was sitting here thinking that there was a time where women actually had to take on the names of men in order to be published, and here we have four women at the top of the bestsellers list. I’m deeply grateful.”

(The three other women are Rachel Maddow, Cassidy Hutchinson and Dolly Parton.)

Smith hopped in the comment section and wrote, “‘New York Times Best Selling Author, Jada Pinkett Smith’ CONGRATS, MAMA! Big Looks.”

This isn’t the first time he’s publicly celebrated Pinkett Smith, declaring his love and steadfast devotion to her, despite the headlines.

“I just turned the final page of Worthy,” he said in a letter read to her on an episode of “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast. “It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place. It’s one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue. But it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way.

He continued, “I know it wasn’t easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are New York Times Best Sellers. Smith published his memoir, Will, in 2021.