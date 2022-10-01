Jada Pinkett Smith Says Kissing Tupac Was ‘Disgusting’ in Resurfaced Interview￼

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

She also said she met him when he had two pairs of pants and two sweaters.

One of Hip-Hop’s most interesting couples (that no one really was never a couple) was the late Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Stories and speculations have swirled around the two since their early high school days in Baltimore. Now a recent video has emerged from 2015 that set the record straight about a physical relationship between the two.

Howard Stern is conducting the interview and jumps right in with a question so many women want to know … “How were you not attracted to Tupac?”

Jada shares her deep platonic feelings and explains how the “Higher Power” didn’t want that to happen.

“I met Tupac at the Baltimore School of the Arts. We went to High School together,” Pinkett Smith said. Back then, though he was incredibly “charismatic,” he was also very poor. He had, according to Pinkett Smith only two pairs of pants and two sweaters.

Stern edges and asks if Pac was the “gangsta we all thought he was,” and she confirms it.

Jada explained, “He was a revolutionary without a revolution. That kind of energy just transferred into a whole other thing.”

“Don’t you believe at that time he was in love with you?” Stern asked of her departed friend. “I mean he would write poetry about you.”

“It is so funny. Now being older, I have more of an understanding of what that was between us,” she started. She explained, “When you have two young people who have very strong feelings but there is no physical chemistry … between us at all. And it wasn’t even just for me. It was him too.”

“There was a time when I was like just kiss me. Let’s just see how this goes … and when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting thing … kiss for us both,” “The Girls Trip” star revealed.

Stern asks her to explain that to him, reasoning it was because the two were so “platonic.”

But she dismisses that and points to a more philosophical reason.

“The only way I can put it is the ‘Higher Power’ just did not want that,” she stated. “I feel as though if Pac and I had any kind of sexual chemistry we might have killed each other because we were both so passionate and we loved deeply.”

That love never ended, even though at the time of his death the two were on the outs.

Stern asks her if she felt guilty about not being there for him in the end, and she said “no” because she knew he knew she loved him.

Pinkett Smith did say she felt profound “sadness,” saying the jail had changed him and he was growing into a different man toward the end of his too-short life.

Too bad, the world did not see it. Still, she says though his death was “very tragic, he left a very strong and powerful mark. And people are still inspired by him.”