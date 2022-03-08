Jada Pinkett Smith Shouts Out Rihanna For Wearing A See-Through Pregnancy Dress

Global superstar Rihanna broke the internet with the reveal of her first pregnancy. The Bajan businesswoman is having a child with Harlem-bred Hip Hop artist A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna may be carrying an offspring at the moment, but that has not stopped the Fenty founder from still embracing fashionable looks. One particular outfit caught the eye of a fellow red-carpet regular.

Veteran actress Jada Pinkett Smith posted a photo to her Instagram page of Rihanna in a PVC Dior dress during Paris Fashion Week. The sheer maternity wear also garnered praise from outlets like Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire.

Pinkett Smith wrote in IG:

Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers???😍😜😍 I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month✨❣️✨ @jadapinkettsmith Instagram

In addition, Jada Pinkett Smith uploaded her own pregnancy photo side-by-side with Rihanna’s Dior ensemble. The 50-year-old Red Table Talk host rocked her see-through dress for the 1998 Grammy Awards while pregnant with her and With Smith’s son Jaden.