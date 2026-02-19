Jadakiss Reveals Keith Sweat Once Took All His Money – & The Lox And Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Too

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keith Sweat outgambled Jadakiss, Junior M.A.F.I.A and The Lox, leaving with everyone’s cash. Music’s R&B legend wins the dice war.

In an epic night of rolling dice, R&B legend Keith Sweat cleaned house at the Daddy’s House studio during a session with Levert, Sweat & Gill. Jadakiss figured he hit the jackpot when a dice game got going.

What unfolded, though, was a schooling session by the legendary “Make It Last Forever” crooner himself. Jadakiss, already deep in penning bars for someone, found himself thinking he would pocket some easy money from the R&B outsiders.

Not so fast! Sweat and his partner-in-crime, Gerald LeVert, apparently had the bank in the bag and it was like taking candy from rapping babies.

“They got that s### on silk, linen. They aired the whole studio, everybody. Rabbit ears. The whole Junior Mafia. The whole Lox. Smoked us,” Jadakiss said.

Keith Sweat, a known good gambler, had once famously told people to bet on him at casinos. That night was no different.

“I’m good at that. I used to tell everyone to bet on me. Everyone made money. I’m good. I had the biggest rooms at the Mandalay Bay, because they would comp, comp, comp me,” Keith Sweat revealed.

With dice in hand, he swooped in like a hawk spotting its prey. Jadakiss watched in bewilderment as his cash was swiped, leaving him scratching his head in disbelief.

In this tale, retold by Joe and Jadakiss on their lively podcast “Joe and Jada Unfiltered,” Sweat cleaned the entire studio, stripping even the Junior M.A.F.I.A. members of their banks.

Next up, Keith Sweat plans to host a charity dice night for musicians.