Jaden Smith dedication to cleaning up the environment has landed him an award from the University of California!

Jaden Smith will be honored by the University of California, Los Angeles for his environmental activism.

The 22-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will be named Environmental Champion on October 13 by UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

“The climate challenges we face are too big to leave any ideas unexplored. Supporting the very bright minds at the school tackling the toughest problems with intellect and action is the true honor for me and my nonprofit 501CTHREE,” Smith told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he’s “humbled and grateful” to receive the award.

“There is no doubt Jaden represents the new generation of environmental warriors who understand not only the climate crisis but also climate justice,” added producer Lawrence Bender, who is a co-chairman of the organization’s board. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to honor him and by doing so, help shine a light on these most pressing issues.”

In 2012, the young rapper co-founded the brand Just Water, which uses plant-based packaging and sustainably sourced water.

Through his 501CTHREE nonprofit, he has made mobile water-filtration systems available to lower-income minority communities in the U.S, including Flint, Michigan, which has long struggled with lead contamination in its water supply.

Previous recipients of the award include former American Vice President Al Gore and Barbra Streisand.