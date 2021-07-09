Jaden Smith Bosses Up With Ultimate Ears Deal

Jaden Smith is attempting to take over the billion dollar earbud industry in his new deal with a company called Ultimate Ears!

Jaden Smith has launched a new line of moldable earbuds as part of a collaboration with bosses at Ultimate Ears.

The actor, rapper and influencer’s UE FITS You accessories are the “first-ever true wireless earphones that mold to the unique shape of your ears.”

Ultimate Ears experts claim the customisation process takes less than a minute, giving listeners the best fit – and therefore the best sound.

A new campaign video features Jaden Smith showing off the earbuds, and he admits he has been a fan of the brand for years, using Ultimate Ears earbuds onstage and in the studio.

“From my very first live performance to this day I have always relied on Ultimate Ears as a go-to tool,” Jaden Smith says. “They allow me to concentrate on my craft and not worry about anything else getting in the way.”