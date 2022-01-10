Jaheim Challenges Usher To A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Who do you have winning that potential music clash?

It appears Jaheim wants to go head-to-head with Usher Raymond in a hits-for-hits faceoff. The veteran R&B singer took to Instagram to call out Usher for a Verzuz-like matchup.

According to Jaheim, he and Usher are music royalty on the same level. He also suggested the Atlanta-raised vocalist/dancer may be afraid to step into the arena against him.

“Someone set it up!!! Let’s move the pawns ♟️out the way!!! King Move 👀 but if you are scared, I’ll say checkmate!!! I will give [Usher] 1 month to step up. Nothing personal. He’s one of the best,” wrote Jaheim on IG.

The New Jersey native also added in the comment section, “I’m [with] all the SMOKE 🔥YOU FANS CAN MAKE THIS HAPPEN IMMEDIATELY. I’M SO SERIOUS.”

Jaheim is best known for singles such as “Could It Be,” “Put That Woman First,” and “My Place” with Nelly. His album discography includes 2001’s Ghetto Love and 2002’s Still Ghetto.

Usher is one of the most commercially successful artists of the last 25 years. The 8-time Grammy winner has nine career Number Ones on the Hot 100 chart, including “U Remind Me,” “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris, and “Love in This Club” featuring Young Jeezy.