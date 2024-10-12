Jail Food Is Roughest Part Of Prison For Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy continues his fight for freedom as his legal team speaks out about his adjustment to life in jail ahead of his May 2025 trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain behind bars until his May 2025 trial after he was denied bail again.

The 54-year-old rapper was denied bail for a second time as he faces charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and coercing individuals into prostitution.

Following the judge’s ruling, Diddy was seen blowing kisses toward his family, who attended the hearing, before being escorted from the courtroom.

His lawyers discussed how he’s adjusting to life in jail outside of his most recent hearing on Thursday (October 10).

His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, shed light on what Combs finds the most challenging about his time in custody.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” Agnifilo told reporters outside the courthouse.

Amid the stress of incarceration, Diddy appears to be keeping a level head, as evidenced by statements from another lawyer on his defense team, Anthony L. Ricco.

Ricco expressed cautious optimism about his client’s resilience, saying, “Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody’s OK with staying in jail.”

The star’s confinement is far from routine.

While waiting for his day in court, Diddy has reportedly spent time reflecting on his legal battle.

Agnifilo noted that the Hip-Hop mogul is eager to take the stand during his trial, slated for May 2025.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo said in TMZ’s documentary “The Downfall of Diddy.”

“He is very eager to tell his story. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide. He looks forward to clearing his name in court,” Agnifilo added.