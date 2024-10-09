Jailer Accused Of Taking Bribes From Family Of Young Thug’s Co-Defendant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

One of Young Thug’s co-defendants was allegedly involved in jailhouse bribery, which resulted in a detention officer’s arrest.

A bribery scandal erupted with links to Young Thug’s RICO trial. A former Fulton County detention officer was arrested for allegedly accepting bribes from his co-defendant Marquavius Huey’s family and others.

Karmen Bailey was charged with four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of bribery and two counts of obtaining, procuring or giving inmates prohibited items without authorization. Bailey allegedly received more than $17,000 from family members and associates of Fulton County inmates.

“[The] accused indirectly received money from inmate Marquavius Huey by accepting $500 from Malissa Huey, which influenced her job performance,” Georgia authorities said. “Namely, Ms. Bailey failed to perform the official action of seizing contraband (e.g. substance appearing to be white pills) from inmate Huey and afforded said inmate the ability to temporarily reside within a restricted area where she assisted other inmates in the procurement of contraband.”

Huey’s mother and 18-year-old sister were arrested on bribery charges. Huey faced one charge of items prohibited for possession by inmates.

“Unfortunately, it has become all too common that we hear about allegations of corruption, bribery and violations of oath of office by some of the men and women responsible for housing and securing those individuals who are in custody within the Fulton County Jail,” Huey’s lawyer Careton Matthews told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our client, Mr. Huey, has been in continuous custody since December 2021; and is cloaked with the presumption of innocence as to all of these recent allegations. We plan to litigate this case in the courtroom; where all issues of proof will be zealously tested.”

Huey, Young Thug and their co-defendants are still on trial in the YSL RICO case. The trial, which began in 2023, is the longest in Georgia history. Young Thug has remained in jail since his 2022 arrest.