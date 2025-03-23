Jake Paul Takes A Knee – For Marriage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul is making headlines after taking his relationship with Dutch Olympian Jutta Leerdam to the next level.

Jake Paul popped the question to Olympic speed skating star Jutta Leerdam during a romantic proposal that lit up social media over the weekend.

The YouTuber turned professional boxer shared snapshots on Instagram, capturing the moment he dropped to one knee while Leerdam proudly displayed her sparkling new engagement ring.

“We’re engaged,” Paul captioned his Instagram post. “We can’t wait to spend forever together.”

Paul, who first gained fame on Disney Channel before pivoting to social media stardom and boxing, has been dating Leerdam for some time.

The couple has frequently shared glimpses of their relationship online, but this marks their first official step toward marriage.

Leerdam, a Dutch athlete, made headlines when she clinched a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in the women’s 1000-meter speed skating event.

Beyond her Olympic success, she has dominated European competitions, collecting six gold medals in the 1000-meter and sprint categories.

Meanwhile, Paul continues to mave big moves in the boxing world.

His most recent bout was a highly publicized matchup against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, streamed exclusively on Netflix last November.

Paul emerged victorious by unanimous decision, reportedly earning a staggering $40 million payday. The victory over Tyson improved Paul’s professional boxing record to 11 wins with just one loss.

His sole defeat came at the hands of reality TV personality and boxer Tommy Fury, known from the British series “Love Island.”

Despite his success, Paul remains realistic about his boxing limitations. He recently acknowledged that facing WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez might be beyond his skill level.

However, Paul declared he could handle other notable fighters, specifically targeting heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

“I know my boundaries,” Paul said. “Here’s the thing: I want to fight Anthony Joshua because I know that I will f**king beat Anthony Joshua’s ass.”