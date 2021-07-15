Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Agree To CRAZY Stipulation For Upcoming Match

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are about to square off in an epic match for bragging rights and serious cash. But there is also one interesting stipulation for the loser!

Social media star turned professional boxer Jake “The Problem” Paul is set to fight ex-UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley.

The two had a press conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday to promo their upcoming match on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.

The two athletes were talking that talk, especially since the fight will be on his home turf.He said, “On August 29, in my hometown, you will see a boxing clinic. He’s not going more than three rounds.”

Paul and his brother have been making noise lately as they’ve put on gloves against some noteworthy opponents (eh hem Floyd Mayweather).

Fans think that has given him a false sense of swag. Homie might think that he is better than he really is.At least,

The Chosen One thinks that.

Tyron Woodley also believes that he is the competitor to bring the heat to Mr. YouTube.

He said at the face-off, “Everything I do and everything I throw is going to hurt him. My feints are going to hurt him. It’s going to make his body shake.”

The most surprising thing to come out of the battle was not them puffing their chest out.

It was that both fighters agreed that the loser will tattoo the other person’s name on them. When asked about what he thought about the press conference,

Paul was confident that he would emerge as then winner.

If you told me 3 years ago Jake Paul would be talking with Skip and Shannon I’d slap you in your face pic.twitter.com/UmzgqeP81B — 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙎𝙕𝙉 🌟 (@GoatedBaker) July 14, 2021

He said, “I saw fear in his eyes. I saw a man who accepted a fight for a paycheck. He doesn’t really have any fight left in him.

“He’s been defeated multiple times now and he will be sent into retirement by a Disney/YouTube/professional boxer in myself,” he continued.

“You’ve never been in a fight like this. You know the whole MMA community is counting on you to knock me out. You’ve never been in a fight of this scale. What happens when you lose to Jake Paul? You’re going to be the laughingstock of the internet.”

But he also admitted that this was his “toughest fight” to date.*

“This is my make-or-break fight. The MMA community is counting on Tyron. They want to see me fall, but he’s not going to be able to get the job done,” he acquiesced.

Idk who this was but @TWooodley killed them pic.twitter.com/Oz1MtVEUhX — 🎙 The Bane 🎙🏝 (@BanesMMA) July 9, 2021

Woodley also had some thoughts and played right into the seasoned influencer and content creatives bag.

“Everything you’ve scripted and wrote down for right now, you’re shaking while saying it. This is a fight. This isn’t for play. This is for real. Look at my resume,” he challenged Paul. “Look at all the up and coming fighters who they gassed up and what happened to them. None of them landed a punch. So many people come up to me on a daily basis and say you have to knock this guy out.”

Tyron Woodley doesn’t sound like he is playing either. He shared what he is doing to prepare.

“This is going to look like a fight. I’m not just going to go out there and swing two punches. I’m training like I’m fighting Mike Tyson. I didn’t get into this for a quick payday,” he confirmed, dismissing Paul’s claim that this is a money grab. “This is my entry into boxing for sure. It’s a stepping stone. When I look at him, I see a kid who has nothing to lose. I’m not going to act like he doesn’t have power, but everyone I’ve faced who had power, made me train even harder.”

He also noted that Floyd Mayweather has been helping develop as a boxer. But guess what … Jake Paul trained with Mayweather too.

Maybe after that family clash with the most highest-paid and undefeated boxer ever, Money Mayweather’s involvement with Woodley might be signaling something.