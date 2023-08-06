Jake Paul Aims To Be WBC Champ After Defeating Nate Diaz And Taking Drake’s $250,000

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul secured a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in Dallas. And now the boxer has a new target in mind.

Jake Paul has set his sights on the WBC championship after a decisive victory over UFC veteran Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The bout, which took place on a Saturday (August 5), saw Paul and Diaz go head-to-head in a cruiserweight battle that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Diaz, who was making his debut in the boxing arena, tried to extend the bout to 10 rounds, believing it would play to his advantage.

Throughout the match, Diaz employed unconventional tactics, attempting to disrupt Paul with taunts and feints. Despite this, Paul remained composed, even managing to knock Diaz down and almost out of the ring in the fifth round.

However, Paul demonstrated superior boxing techniques, controlling the majority of the rounds and eventually clinched a unanimous decision win in Dallas.

Adding to the drama was the high-stakes bet placed by the renowned artist, Drake.

In partnership with stake.com, the rapper confidently wagered $250,000 on Diaz, hoping to pocket over $1 million. However, his aspirations were dashed when Diaz couldn’t secure the win.

Following his victory, Paul took to Twitter to share his ambitions, stating, “My path may be different but the destination is going to be the same. World champion by 2026.”

The tweet, which garnered significant attention, compared Paul’s journey to other boxing legends such as