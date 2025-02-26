Jam Master Jay’s Killer Karl Jordan Stabbed At MDC During Gang Fight 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

One of the men convicted of killing Hip-Hop icon Jam Master Jay has reportedly been stabbed in Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC).

Karl Jordan Jr. was awaiting sentencing for his role in the killing when he was attacked last weekend, the NY Daily News reported Tuesday (February 25).

A source told the outlet that a fight erupted between rival gangs, and while the 41-year-old survived the stabbing, he was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman confirmed that two inmates were injured in a brawl involving “multiple incarcerated individuals,” but did not specify whether Jordan was involved.

In January 2024, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were found guilty of the 2002 murder of the Run-DMC legend.

Jordan was Mizell’s godson, and Washington was a childhood friend. Both men were arrested in 2020, nearly 18 years after the murder.

Jam Master Jay was shot and killed inside his Jamaica, Queens recording studio on October 30, 2002. Prosecutors argued that Jordan and Washington killed Jay over a failed cocaine deal.

Eyewitnesses testified that Jordan shot Mizell while Washington guarded the door.

A second shooting victim, Tony Rincon, testified that Jordan “walked directly to Jay, kind of gave him half a handshake and at the same time.” That’s when he said he heard a couple of shots and saw Jay fall to the ground.

Jordan and Washington face 20 years to life in federal prison. Washington is seeking a reversal of his conviction or a retrial. A third suspect, Jay Bryant, was charged in 2023 and will face a separate trial.

Prosecutors say Bryant “was involved, but he’s not the killer.” He was charged in 2023 for his alleged role in facilitating the murder by helping Jordan and Washington gain access to the studio through a fire escape.

MDC Brooklyn, home to high-profile inmates like Hip-Hop mogul Diddy and alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione, has gained a notorious reputation for its poor conditions and persistent issues.

Complaints of rampant violence, deplorable living conditions, and severe staffing shortages are widespread. The facility has seen multiple inmate deaths, including fatal stabbings and suicides, contributing to its infamous status.