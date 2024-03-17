Jam Master Jay’s Business Partner Randy Allen Clears The Air On Loyalty After Convictions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Randy Allen released a statement following the guilty verdict of Jam Master Jay’s accused killers, stressing his innocence and dedication to Jay’s legacy.

Randy Allen, a long-time business partner and friend of the late Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell), has issued a poignant statement following the conviction of two men found guilty in the murder of the Hip-Hop icon.

The verdict comes after years of investigation and speculation that had occasionally cast a shadow on those closest to Jay, including Allen himself.

Jam Master Jay’s tragic demise in 2002 shook the foundations of the Hip-Hop world. As a vital part of Run-DMC, Jay was instrumental in bringing Hip-Hop into mainstream culture.

His murder, occurring in a recording studio, left the community reeling and desperate for answers.

Attention quickly turned to Jay’s inner circle, with Randy Allen amongst those scrutinized by both law enforcement and the public eye.

“These past years from the beginning have taken a great toll on us all. By all, I mean everyone who loved Jay and was invested in bringing the right people to justice. Many people have questioned my integrity, my dedication, my movements and my overall loyalty to my friend and his family,” Randy Allen told AllHipHop.com in a statement.

Ronald “Tinard” Washington and Karl “Lil D” Jordan’s recent convictions marked a significant milestone in the quest for justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York states both men face a minimum of 20 years to a possible death penalty, a testament to the gravity of the crime.

“Many times I’ve been portrayed as a hindrance, a thief, a murderer and more. The public was swept away by speculation, limited information, out of context headlines all while I worked diligently behind the scenes towards what we all wanted,” Randy Allen said.

“I practiced patience while the wheels of justice turned at the pace they needed to, uncontrolled by the fickle masses and their opinions. Opinions formed in the heat of uneducated banter. Opinions formed in the streets while the culprits partied and sat with many of Jay’s family and friends while their lies were believed,” he continued.

In the backdrop of this legal resolution, Randy Allen has been at work on a documentary, “Hush over Hollis,” aimed at shedding light on the nuanced and often misunderstood dynamics of Jay’s entourage and the broader Hollis, Queens community they hailed from.

Allen’s experiences and insights promise to offer a unique perspective on a story that has captivated many. His official statement reflects relief, vindication, and an unwavering respect for Jay.

“For years, you cast your gaze upon me with blame and contempt, convinced of my guilt in our friend’s demise. This verdict speaks volumes: You were wrong all along and justice finally prevailed,” Randy Allen said.

Randy Allen’s forthcoming documentary affirms a commitment to honoring Jam Master Jay’s legacy while confronting the painful realities surrounding his loss.