The estate of the legendary singer James Brown has just been sold an ungodly amount of money! Read who snapped up his catalog!

James Brown’s music assets have been sold for $90 million.

On Monday, executives at Primary Wave, a publishing and management company, announced that they had purchased assets from the late singer’s estate.

Though the company bosses did not comment on specifics surrounding the massive deal, a source speaking to Rolling Stone alleged they bought “the entirety of Brown’s publishing, master income stream, and name and likeness rights” that were previously held by the estate.

The news comes after over a decade of disputes over the Godfather of Soul’s fortune following his death in 2006 at age 73 from congestive heart failure.

Brown indicated in his will that he wanted to create scholarship programs for disadvantaged youth in Georgia and South Carolina.

However, his heirs, who inherited his possessions, costumes, and $2 million for his grandchildren’s education, delayed establishing the fund.

A web of lawsuits remains despite the acquisition, including one from Adele Pope, who previously served as executor of the “I Got You” hitmaker’s will.

According to a report from The New York Times, the fund will be delayed until that matter, among others, is settled.