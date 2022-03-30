James Corden Clowns Will And Jada Using Encanto’s Big Hit

James Corden clowned WIll and Jada Pinkett Smith using Encanto’s#### song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” after the infamous slap at The Oscars!

James Corden has mocked Will Smith’s Oscars drama by performing a parody song called “We Don’t Talk About Jada.”

During the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Will walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith – who has the medical condition alopecia – to G.I. Jane.

For a segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the TV host called on his producers to discuss the highlights of the 2022 Academy Awards, but whenever one of them broached the subject of Will and Jada, he insisted, “We don’t talk about Jada, no, no, no,” – parodying the lyrics of the popular “Encanto” track, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

“Will Smith rose up from the floor/ Second time that night/ No one in the room was bored /I know what comes next but anyway/ We don’t talk about Jada,” he sang, as dancers performed behind him. “We can talk about Kanye, That’s O.K./ We can talk about Denzel/ We can talk about Penelope Cruz/ But we don’t talk about Jada.”

On Monday night, Will posted an apology on his Instagram page in which he admitted he “deeply regret(s)” his “unacceptable and inexcusable” reaction to the joke.

Representatives for the Academy are to conduct a formal review of the incident.