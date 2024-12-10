Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors Diddy “Tried To Kil Me” In New Netflix Special 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx compared Diddy to the devil in his new Netflix special, which premiered on Monday night (December 9).

Jamie Foxx is opening up about rumors that Sean “Diddy” Combs was behind the actor’s mysterious hospitalization last year.

The speculation began after Foxx taped his Netflix stand-up special What Had Happened Was… back in October. The comic was said to have claimed ” Diddy did something to me,” and so he reported him to the FBI.

At the same time, another rumor was floating around that Diddy poisoned Jamie Foxx, and that was the reason for the FBI report.

However, the Netflix special debuted on Monday night (December 9), with no such allegations. Nonetheless, Foxx did poke fun at Diddy and the rumors about an attempt on his life.

“The internet was trying to kill me,” he said, referencing online gossip. “The internet was saying that Puffy was trying to kill me. I know what you’re thinking… Did-he?!”

He continued, adding, “Hell no,” before mocking Diddy’s “freak off” events.

“I left them parties early,” he quipped. “I was out by nine, n####, something don’t look right, n####. It’s slippery in here!”

jamie foxx addresses the diddy rumors in his new netflix special: “the internet was saying puffy tried to kill me… hell naw… i left them parties early” pic.twitter.com/DIJwpuUQcp — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 10, 2024

Jamie Foxx also poked fun at Diddy later in the Netflix special while discussing the mystery illness that left him temporarily unable to walk.

“I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light, “ he said, recalling a near-death experience. “It was hot in that tunnel. I thought, s### have I gone to the wrong place? I looked at the end of the tunnel and I thought I saw the devil saying come on… or was that Puffy?

“I’m f###### around,” he added. “But if that was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and… no I’m just kidding. ‘Come on in here, n####!’ No, I’m just kidding.”