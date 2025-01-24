Jamie Foxx Breaks Up With White Girlfriend After Revelation: “I’ve Been Cured!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp have parted ways after nearly two years, with sources emphasizing her supportive presence during the actor’s health crisis in 2023.

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp have called it quits after nearly two years of dating, according to sources close to the couple.

The Oscar-winning actor and the former fitness instructor had been romantically linked since early 2022, though they kept their relationship largely low-key.

Multiple insiders confirmed the split, stating the pair decided to go their separate ways.

Despite their breakup, sources highlighted Huckstepp’s supportive role in Foxx’s life, especially following his dramatic health scare in April 2023 when he suffered a brain bleed and subsequent stroke.

Jamie Foxx and Huckstepp were last seen together publicly in the fall 2023. In late September, the two shared dinner in Los Angeles, surrounded by an intimate circle.

Just weeks later, on October 30, they were photographed walking along a serene beach in Mexico. Despite their public outings, Huckstepp was notably absent from Foxx’s red-carpet events, preferring to stay behind the scenes.

Even when she was out of the spotlight, Huckstepp accompanied Jamie Foxx to various work-related engagements, including the set of his BetMGM ad in July 2023.

A source at the shoot shared a glimpse of their dynamic, saying, “They seemed cozy. (Foxx) had people around, but they weren’t keeping him distant from the rest of the crew. It was relaxed.”

Foxx, who recently ramped up his professional hustle with live comedy performances and a Netflix special titled What Had Happened Was, didn’t shy away from poking fun at his own love life during a stand-up taping in October.

In a tongue-in-cheek moment, he joked about his dating preferences, declaring: “Sisters, I’m here to tell you—I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured of everything—no more white girls. I’m serious! No more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls!”

The nature of the split has not been publicly discussed, and representatives for both Foxx and Huckstepp have yet to comment.