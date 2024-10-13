Jamie Foxx Talks Health Scare – Audience Laughs And Cries

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx returned to comedy in Atlanta with a heartfelt show discussing his 2023 health scare where he made the crowd laugh – and cry.

Jamie Foxx made a return to the standup scene in Atlanta where he shared insights into his 2023 health ordeal.

The actor and comedian took center stage in a three-day solo act recorded for a Netflix special titled “What Had Happened Was.”

Speaking to CBS Mornings’ Gayle King, Foxx opened up about turning his mysterious health scare from April the previous year into comedic material.

“It was an excruciating time, opening those wounds every single day,” Foxx said.

He noted the inherent risk in mixing humor with personal pain: “We’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh at, or what they may not laugh at.”

Foxx had hinted at this deeply personal show on Instagram, promising an evening full of laughter, emotion, and encouragement.

His stand-up routine brought a blend of tears and joy, leaving King in awe: “I’d never seen a show where the audience is laughing and crying at the same time,” she praised, adding, “Only you could’ve done that.”

Concluding the event, Foxx lifted a glass to his family and friends, expressing optimism for the future. “Let’s sit back, watch it, and build toward a newer, brighter and healthier future,” he toasted.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more information on when the special will stream.