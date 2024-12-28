Jamie Foxx Prepping Legal War Against Odd Future Member Over Glass Throwing Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx is preparing a legal fight after a glass-throwing altercation during his 57th birthday dinner left him injured and seeking justice.

Jamie Foxx is gearing up for a legal battle with a founding member of rap collective Odd Future following an altercation at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills that turned his 57th birthday celebration into a scene of chaos.

The Academy Award-winning actor and musician was struck in the mouth by a glass allegedly thrown by Davon Lamar Wilson, better known as Jasper Dolphin.

In addition to his role with Odd Future, Jasper Dolphin is also an actor and a stuntman for the Jackass franchise.

The incident, now the subject of an ongoing Los Angeles Police Department investigation, occurred on December 13 during Foxx’s private dinner with family and friends.

Upstairs, the Jackass team was celebrating their annual holiday gathering.

According to sources, tensions flared after someone from the upstairs group allegedly shone a penis-shaped laser pointer at Foxx’s table, prompting the entertainer to confront them.

Heated words quickly gave way to physical action, with a glass reportedly thrown from the direction of the Jackass group, striking Jamie Foxx in the face and causing injuries requiring stitches.

Police initially classified the episode as an assault with a deadly weapon but later reclassified it as a physical altercation.

Jamie Foxx, who has remained relatively “tight-lipped” about the confrontation, took to Instagram two days later, sharing a cryptic yet defiant message: “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here—thank you to everybody that pray and check on me. When your light is shining bright—they try to bring you darkness—but they don’t know that you’re built for it—the lights have been shining bright.”

The entertainer is reportedly working closely with local authorities as they continue their investigation and has plans to file a lawsuit against the alleged assailant.

Charges have not yet been filed, and police have not officially named any suspects.