Jamie Foxx Onboard New Action Thriller “God Is A Bullet”

(AllHipHop News)
Jamie Foxx and “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are teaming up for a star-studded new action-thriller, directed by Nick Cassavetes.
The two actors will join January Jones, Maika Monroe, and Andrew Dice Clay in “God Is A Bullet” – a film adaptation of Boston Teran’s novel.
Coster-Waldau will lead the cast as a former vice detective seeking vengeance on a Satanic cult leader who murdered his ex-wife and kidnapped his daughter, according to Deadline.
Jamie Foxx will play a supporting role.
Production is due to start at the end of May.
“I am excited to get God Is A Bullet into production with my friend and producer/financier, Michael Mendelsohn,” Cassavetes says. “It’s a magnificent, ultra-dark work that is somehow both intensely frightening and literate, inspired by true events, with the most amazing cast of actors.”