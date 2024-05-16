Jamie Foxx-Produced Luther Vandross Documentary To Premiere In 2025

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Director Dawn Porter wants fans to experience the eight-time Grammy winner’s brilliance.

CNN Films will cover the legacy of R&B icon Luther Vandross in an upcoming documentary. Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx served as a producer for Luther: Never Too Much.

Jamie Foxx’s Foxxhole Productions joined Raindog Films, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing and Trilogy Films to present the upcoming doc. The Oprah Winfrey-founded OWN network also backed the project.

Luther: Never Too Much premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January. The Dawn Porter-directed documentary will premiere in 2025 on CNN, OWN and the Max streaming platform.

“I’m thrilled to partner again with CNN Films and OWN to bring this film to audiences,” Dawn Porter said. Porter also comments, “Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance.”

Throughout his career, Luther Vandross released classic songs such as “Never Too Much” and “If This World Were Mine.” The New York City-born vocalist won eight Grammy Awards, including Song Of The Year for 2003’s “Dance With My Father.”

“CNN Films has a long history of bringing audiences intimate portraits of their favorite musicians and Dawn has crafted a beautiful tribute to Luther Vandross,” Amy Entelis, CNN Originals executive vice president, proclaimed.

In addition, Amy Entelis stated, “It is an honor to reteam with her along with our partners at OWN to celebrate Luther’s enduring legacy and his iconic songbook.” Numerous Hip-Hop acts, like Twista and Bow Wow, have sampled the late soul singer’s music for their own singles.