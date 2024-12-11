Jamie Foxx Claims He’s Done Dating White Women

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx used humor and satire in his new Netflix special to explore personal and cultural reflections following his recovery from a stroke.

Jamie Foxx had audience members roaring during his latest Netflix comedy special, “What Had Happened Was…,” when he performed a song claiming he’s “cured” of dating white women.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner and comedian delivered the tune in between punches of humor and piano melodies, touching on personal experiences and cultural references that fired up the crowd.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured of everything,” Foxx crooned, drawing enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience.

The playful anthem, which recurred throughout the set, took a satirical turn as Foxx announced, “No more white girls. I’m serious; no more white girls. No more. No more white girls.”

Foxx’s banter was punctuated by a declaration that garnered even louder reactions.

“I’m back on the Black side of town!” he exclaimed while a wave of applause erupted.

The song’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics referenced everything from cuisine to stereotypes, with Foxx riffing, “No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big tties, no a. No more white girls, I gotta let ‘em know!”

The cinematic star, who famously dated actress Katie Holmes for six years between 2013 and 2019, shares two daughters—Corinne, with former partner Connie Kline, and Anelise, with former partner Kristin Grannis.

Not content to stop there, Foxx wrapped the satirical anthem with cultural nods, singing, “My life gonna be February all year long,” a nod to Black History Month, and finally offering the sly caveat, “No more white girls—in public.”

The title of the special, “What Had Happened Was…” refers to a harrowing 20-day stretch Foxx has said he completely lost memories of following a medical emergency earlier this year.

The performer reportedly suffered a severe stroke caused by a brain bleed, inspiring new perspectives on life and his comedic lens.