Jamie Foxx Says He Always Left Diddy Parties Early

Jamie Foxx tackled online conspiracy theories and shed light on his near-death experience in his new Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was….

The actor, known for his roles in Django Unchained and Ray, addressed baseless rumors claiming Sean “Diddy” Combs was behind his medical emergency earlier this year, which he confirmed was a brain bleed and stroke.

“The internet said Puffy tried to kill me. That’s what the internet was saying,” Jamie Foxx remarked during his routine, referencing Combs by his well-known nickname.

He humorously added, “I know what you’re thinking, ‘Did he?’ Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9. Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here!”

Foxx’s jab alluded to Combs’ lavish—and now infamous—parties, which have come under scrutiny following his arrest in September.

Combs is currently awaiting trial on multiple felony charges, including sex trafficking, after police raided his home earlier this year and reportedly confiscated items ranging from AR-15 rifles to drugs and “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

More than 120 individuals, including 25 minors, have reportedly come forward accusing Combs of sexual assault and other offenses. The rapper and entrepreneur, who has denied all allegations, faces a federal trial beginning May 5.

If convicted, he could serve a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. This isn’t the first time Foxx has openly commented on Combs’ behavior.

In a 2018 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Foxx described Combs as having a “dangerous” edge.

“Puff was always sort of dangerous,” he said at the time, recounting an incident where Combs showed up to one of Foxx’s parties flanked by FBI agents.