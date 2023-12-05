Jamie Foxx Says They Cloned Tyrone, Not Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance since his health scare at a Critics Choice event in Los Angeles.

Jamie Foxx joked about people claiming he was cloned at his first public appearance since his health scare. The multi-hyphenate addressed the conspiracy theory at the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements on Monday night (December 4).

“I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone,” he said. “I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y’all ain’t s###.”

Foxx’s speech was filled with humor, but he got emotional when discussing his health scare. He told the crowd how grateful he was to be alive.

“I want to thank everybody,” he said. “I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things. You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

He added, “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. You know, it’s different. You know, it’s beyond—I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy ‘cause it’s tough when you—when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel!”

Foxx, who starred in the Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone, was hospitalized after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency in April. He shared an update on his health in July.

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work,” he said in an Instagram video. “So, I want to thank the people who let me work, and I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got.”

Last month, a woman sued Foxx for sexual assault in New York. A spokesperson for Foxx denied the allegations and said the alleged victim filed a similar lawsuit that was dismissed in 2020.