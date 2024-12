Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx’s birthday celebration took a startling turn Friday night (December 13), when a glass tossed across the room struck the actor in the mouth at an upscale Beverly Hills restaurant. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m. at Mr. Chow as Foxx was dining with family.

According to a statement shared with TMZ by a representative, “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Witnesses at the scene reportedly claimed tensions escalated after guests at another table began acting disrespectfully toward Foxx. The actor allegedly stood up to the individuals due to the presence of his family. Moments later, a glass was hurled from across the restaurant, hitting Foxx in the face and leaving him with an injury requiring medical attention.

Despite the altercation, Foxx addressed the situation with gratitude on Instagram, where he shared an optimistic update with fans.

“The devil is busy… but I’m too blessed to be stressed,” he wrote. In the caption, he added, “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness… but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright.”

Foxx also took the opportunity to promote his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, dedicated to sharing personal insights from his life, including his recovery following a stroke and brain bleed that sidelined him from acting last year.

“If you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul…” Foxx wrote in the same post.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating the incident, though further details about the perpetrator or potential charges remain unavailable. For Foxx, the mishap appears to be another challenge met with resilience and gratitude—a reminder, perhaps, of the strength he’s relied upon throughout a career that has seen its share of highs and lows.