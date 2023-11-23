Jamie Foxx Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault At NYC Bar In 2015  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman accused Jamie Foxx of groping her under her top and her pants at a New York City rooftop bar in 2015.

Jamie Foxx is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her on a rooftop bar in New York in 2015.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims the alleged incident occurred at Catch NYC, a restaurant in the city, per multiple reports. In her suit, she alleges Foxx “intentionally and without consent used force to offensively touch Plaintiff’s person,” including groping her breasts and under her pants.

The woman claims she and a friend were seated next to Jamie Foxx and the bar owner. At around 1 A.M., her friend asked the actor for a photo, and they took several together.

The Suit Claims Jamie Foxx Complimented The Plaintiff Before Alleged Assault

The plaintiff claims Foxx then began complimenting her, telling her she looked like Gabrielle Union. “Wow, you have that super model body,” she alleged Foxx told her, and “You smell so good.”

According to the suit, Foxx then led her by the arm to a more secluded section of the bar, where he groped her breasts underneath her top. When she tried to step away, she claims Foxx put his hand down her pants and “put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s v##### and a###.”

The woman claims Foxx stopped when her friend came looking for her. She also claims a security guard witnessed the alleged incident but took no action. The suit alleges that Foxx seemed “intoxicated” at the time of the assault.

The complaint states the plaintiff suffered and continues to suffer “physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment and economic harm.” The woman claims she was sore following the alleged assault and had to seek medical treatment. She is seeking an unspecified amount.

The suit also names Bar owner Mark Birnbaum and Catch NYC as defendants.

The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The act allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to file claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations. The one-year window for filing such claims ends Thursday (November 23).

In the last week, multiple lawsuits naming high-profile figures, including Jamie Foxx, Diddy, Bad Boy Records, and its former President Harve Pierre have been filed.