Janelle Monáe Disses Nelly For Trump Performance In Freestyle  At Grammys After-Party 

Janelle Monáe took aim at Nelly during a Grammy after-party, freestyling a scathing diss over his Trump inauguration performance.

The singer and actress joined Anderson .Paak at a West Hollywood bash following the award ceremony. The two entertainers were performing an impromptu session when Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot in Herre” came on.

Although Janelle Monáe started off singing the hook, she quickly switched to freestyling to take shots at Nelly.

“F### you Nelly!” She began. “I used to like Nelly… but then he went to perform for Donald Trump. F### that n####. I don’t give a f###. I’m with my family ain’t nobody gonna hate on us. I care about women.”

Monáe continued, expressing solidarity with various marginalized groups targeted by Trump’s recent executive orders before returning to Nelly.

“F### you, Nelly, you sold out. I used to think you was cool. But now you look like a m############ fool,” she added. “I might be a little tipsy but I know everything I’m saying. F### you n####. Get a new attitude.”

Janelle Monae roasted Nelly at a Grammys after-party in L.A. Sunday night, blasting him for recently performing at Trump's inauguration during an impromptu rap session with Anderson .Paak. pic.twitter.com/GVzyyDS3sI — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) February 3, 2025

Nelly faced intense backlash for performing at the Liberty Ball for Trump’s inauguration.

However, he responded to the criticism while standing by his decision, insisting he wasn’t endorsing Trump.

“He’s the president,” he said. “He won […] He’s the commander-in-chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world. That’s why I’m not telling you who to vote for. He’s the president of the United States, not the candidate for the United States. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. If they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office.”