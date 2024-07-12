Janelle Monáe Facing Backlash Over Cyber Pup Pet Amid Military Use In Gaza 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Janelle Monáe took her cyber pup sightseeing in Paris, drawing backlash from fans concerned over the use of robot dogs in warfare.

Janelle Monáe is catching heat after showing off her robot dog in Paris as social media users brought up their reported use in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Thursday (July 11) the multihyphenate artist caused a stir on the streets of the French capital after taking her robot dog sightseeing. The cyber pup accompanied Monáe and friends to the Eiffel Tower and dined with her in a chic restaurant.

Posting a video of “The Adventures of Atomix and The ArchAndroid,” Monáe declared, “Our time has arrived.” Janelle Monáe praised the dog, sharing her wish to use her relationship with the robot to demonstrate an ideal future.

“You are the kindest and smartest cyberpup to exist,” she wrote in the caption. “We will show humanity, cyborgs, androids, and robots a like how to live and love in peace and harmony while being the chicest to ever do it. It’s time.

While Monae fans are no strangers to her love of all things science fiction or her ArchAndroid alter ego, many were upset by her new companion.

“It’s cute till these things are patrolling you in cop city,” one person replied. Another added, “hey queen let’s not normalize these weapon dogs.”

A third fan referenced recent reports of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) use of robot dogs on the ground in Gaza.

“i love you so much but bb these machines are currently being used to kill Black and Brown people globally,” they protested. “Including their use in the genocide of Palestinians. Not a cute toy.”

Earlier this year, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported the IDF have been experimenting with robot dogs “in an effort to avoid harming soldiers and dogs.”