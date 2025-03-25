Janelle Monáe Flames “Bully” Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe openly criticized a prominent political figure during a recent advocacy event.

Janelle Monáe delivered a pointed jab at former President Donald Trump while accepting the Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The “Make Me Feel” artist and “Glass Onion” actress didn’t mince words as she addressed the audience at the LGBTQ+ advocacy group’s annual gala. Although she avoided mentioning Trump explicitly, Monáe’s message was unmistakable.

“Bullies only win when we let them think they can. Here’s the truth, bullying doesn’t stop when we grow up. It doesn’t end when we leave school. It just gets bigger. It rebrands itself. The bully gets elected president,” Janelle Monáe said.

Monáe’s remarks clearly pointed toward Trump, whose presidency sparked controversy over executive actions affecting marginalized communities. Monáe reaffirmed her support for groups impacted by those policies, including immigrants, transgender and nonbinary individuals.

“Let’s make it clear. We will challenge the giant,” she said, concluding her speech to enthusiastic applause.

Monáe has never shied away from voicing her political opinions. Earlier this year, she openly criticized rapper Nelly for performing at one of Trump’s inauguration events.

During a freestyle rap at a Grammy Awards after-party in February, she directly called out the rapper, saying, “F### you Nelly. I used to like Nelly, but then he went to perform for Donald Trump. I care about women, I care about Hispanics. I care about Mexicans, I care about gay people. F### you Nelly, you sold out. I used to think you was cool. But now you look like a m############ fool.”