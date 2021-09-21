Janelle Monáe Partners With Martell Cognac For “Soar Beyond The Expected” Campaign

“I’m looking forward to opening new doors that will push our communities forward to soar even higher.”

Kansas City-born singer/actress Janelle Monáe is an official partner for Martell’s new brand campaign. “Soar Beyond the Expected” features the cognac brand’s Martell Blue Swift.

“It’s impossible not to be inspired by Janelle Monáe. She’s a boundary breaker, a risk-taker, a truth-teller, and a person who truly lives life on her own terms. We couldn’t have found a better protagonist for the next chapter of Martell’s story than Janelle,” says Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America.

Ann Mukherjee adds, “Consumers today want to support brands that share their values and are bold enough to believe that they can make a positive change in the world. With Janelle as our voice and our guide, Martell’s new campaign celebrates those who inspire others to live audaciously.”

The director/artist known as child. produced Martell’s “Soar Beyond the Expected” content. Jheyda McGarrell served as the photographer for the campaign.

“I have never been one who lives life trying to fit in. It isn’t always easy and can be lonely at times, but the reward of moving through life on your own terms is worth it. I have tried to use my platform to make a change in areas that I can be of service to while supporting those who are underrepresented,” states Janelle Monáe.

The Dirty Computer album creator continues, “It is incredibly important that my partners not only support this line of thinking, but they mirror these values and give back to these communities that I care deeply about. In working with Martell and its ‘Soar Beyond the Expected’ campaign, I’m looking forward to opening new doors that will push our communities forward to soar even higher.”

Janelle Monáe and Martell will work together to highlight and support philanthropic efforts that will further what they referred to as the “Standout Swift” mentality. The goal of “Standout Swift” is to inspire other people to be unapologetically themselves and create their own path.

“Martell’s ‘Soar Beyond the Expected’ campaign marks an exciting new chapter for Martell and comes at a time when the cognac category is experiencing explosive growth,” said Pamela Forbus, CMO of Pernod Ricard North America.

Pamela Forbus also offered, “Cognac is the second-fastest-growing spirits category in the U.S. and we’re confident Martell’s portfolio is perfectly poised to meet consumer demand.”