Janelle Monáe Reacts To Social Media Trolling Her Fashion Choices

The ‘Glass Onion’ star takes the jokes in stride.

Janelle Monáe is best known for being an award-winning musician and actress. The Kansas City-born performer also makes waves in the fashion world.

However, some people began making fun of Monáe’s history of wearing black-and-white suits. One user even compared her to the Rich Uncle Pennybags mascot from the Monopoly board game.

“Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the Monopoly Man,” posted the @gldnraes Twitter account. That tweet amassed over 54,000 likes on the platform.

Before @gldnraes’s tweet crossed the 27,000 likes mark, Janelle Monáe quote-tweeted the post and added, “Ohh y’all n##### liked this 26.8k times?? No new music just for this. 😘.”

As the likes on @gldnraes’s tweet continued to grow, Monáe returned to Twitter to add, “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved. 😘” She then responded with a longer message for the general public.

“‘I miss you in the [black] and white suits!’ ‘Take them suits off we tired of that look!’ ‘You look like the monopoly man.’ ‘Why you showing so much skin? Cover back up!’ ‘Your t###### are pretty.’ ‘Why are you showing YOUR t######? You want attention!’ GET THE F### OFF MY A#####,” expressed Janelle Monáe

It later seemed clear Monáe did not take any of the trolling too seriously. One of her responses to @gldnraes included the Atlantic recording artist tweeting, “Monopoly man?? 😭You’re pretty and funny. 😘.”

Janelle Monáe’s discography includes the studio albums The ArchAndroid, The Electric Lady, and Dirty Computer. Additionally, the former protégé of Sean “Diddy” Combs recently received rave reviews for her acting performance in 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

janelle monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man — kimber henry (@gldnraes) February 6, 2023

Ohh y’all n##### liked this 26.8k times??no new music just for this. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023

35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023