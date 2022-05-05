Janelle Monáe To Play Josephine Baker In ‘De La Resistance’ Series

It appears Atlantic recording artist Janelle Monáe is set for the biggest acting role of her career. The 36-year-old actress/singer will star in a series about the iconic American-born French entertainer Josephine Baker.

According to Deadline, Monáe will play Josephine Baker in the forthcoming De La Resistance. The A24 production focuses on Baker being a spy for the Allies forces during the French resistance in World War II.

Janelle Monáe’s Wondaland is producing the drama. Jennifer Yale (Outlander, Underground) will be a creator and showrunner. Several streaming services are said to be vying to add De La Resistance to their platforms.

“A dream finally coming to life🖤my hero🥺🖤long live MADAM JOSEPHINE BAKER🖤let’s gooooooooooo🌹🚀💋🖤🙏🏾,” tweeted Monáe on Wednesday.

A24 is also the production company behind television programs like The Carmichael Show and Random Acts of Flyness. Some films like Moonlight, Hereditary, Uncut Gems, and Zola also came out under the A24 banner.

Previously, Janelle Monáe appeared in motion pictures such as Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Harriet, and Antebellum. Her television résumé includes Stargate Universe, Electric Dreams, and Homecoming.

On the music side, Janelle Monáe created the critically acclaimed The ArchAndroid, The Electric Lady, and Dirty Computer studio albums. The Kansas City native has eight Grammy nominations to her name.

The legendary Josephine Baker was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture when she played Papitou in the 1927 French silent film Siren of the Tropics. Following her death in 1975, Baker has been portrayed in several TV shows and movies, including HBO’s The Josephine Baker Story from 1991.

Josephine Baker worked as a civil rights activist too. She famously refused to perform for segregated audiences in America. The St Louis-born vocalist was also among the celebrities to attend the famous March on Washington in 1963.