Janet Jackson Almost Mooned Queen Elizabeth II

Janet Jackson recounted an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a performance for Queen Elizabeth II that almost bared her bottom.

Janet Jackson shared a crazy memory of an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that occurred while performing for Queen Elizabeth II in the early 1990s.

She opened up about her iconic fashion moments during British Vogue’s Life in Looks series, Jackson highlighted a black military-style outfit she wore during a performance for the British monarch.

The outfit, inspired by the 1966 dystopian film “Fahrenheit 451,” took center stage when Jackson suffered an unexpected mishap during her “Rhythm Nation” performance.

“Funny story about this outfit: I was performing for the Queen of England, and we were doing ‘Rhythm Nation.’ Sure enough, soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack,” Jackson recalled. “I couldn’t believe it happened. I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened.”

The mishap put Jackson in a weird position, requiring an instant alteration to her choreography to maintain her professionalism.

“So, I never turned my back on her, which some of the choreography was supposed to. I just faced forward,” the pop star explained. The 58-year-old artist then mused, “Can you imagine if I just would’ve flashed her for just like a hot second?”

Queen Elizabeth II, a constant figure in British history, passed away at the age of 96 in 2022.

This isn’t the only time Jackson has encountered a high-profile wardrobe malfunction.

Most famously, during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in 2004, her right breast was briefly exposed when Justin Timberlake pulled at her outfit, an incident that remains one of the most talked-about moments in live television history.

