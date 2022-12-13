Janet Jackson And Ludacris Hitting The Road For “Together Again” Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson announced she is heading out on the road for her new “Together Again” tour with Ludacris!

Janet Jackson is heading back out on tour.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar announced that pre-sale tickets for her “Together Again” trek of North America will go on sale on Tuesday morning.

“I’m going back on tour, and, yes, we will be together again,” she said. “I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you.”

Janet also revealed that Ludacris will serve as her opening act for all 33 dates and that she has been working on some new tracks.

However, she didn’t divulge any further details. “There will be new music,” the 56-year-old promised.

General tickets will go on sale on Friday.

“The Together Again” tour will kick off on April 14th at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Florida and wrap up at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on June 21st.

Janet last went on tour in 2019 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her fourth studio album, 1989’s Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.