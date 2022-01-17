Janet Jackson Vows Not To Overdo It With Cosmetic Procedures

Janet Jackson’s promise to keep the plastic surgery to a minimal if she ages! Read more!

Janet Jackson has vowed to go easy on cosmetic procedures as she ages.

The “Together Again” hitmaker, who is known for her flawless complexion and razor-sharp cheekbones, has never discussed whether she has had fillers or Botox.

But in an interview with Allure magazine, Janet shared that she plans on aging “gracefully” but is open to a little help

“Everyone would always want to stay young and this and that but it’s inevitable. I mean, we’re all going to get there,” she told the publication.

“There’s another road. It’s a little bit of zhuzh. I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point, it’s going to come and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully. It’s either a little bit of zhuzh or gracefully.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Janet reflected on the shift she experienced in terms of body image around the time she released her self-titled fifth studio album in 1993.

After dressing modestly for many years, the star finally felt comfortable in her skin.

“Trying to feel comfortable in embracing that. Throwing myself in the lion’s den. Just going for it, wanting to do something different,” Janet continued. “It was something very tough, very difficult. But I’m glad I walked through it. I’m really glad I got in. It was a way of accepting and loving, accepting yourself and your body.”