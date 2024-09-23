Janet Jackson Denies Apologizing To Kamala Harris Over “White” Dad Comment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson denies issuing an apology to Vice President Kamala Harris, clarifying misinformation surrounding controversial remarks about Harris’ background.

Janet Jackson has denied issuing an apology to Vice President Kamala Harris after making controversial remarks about her background during an interview.

Representatives for the renowned pop singer affirmed that Jackson has not retracted her comments, despite reports suggesting she had shown remorse.

They emphasized that the individual who supposedly apologized on her behalf, identified as Mo Elmasri, has absolutely no affiliation with Jackson.

Elmasri, who claimed to be Jackson’s manager, communicated to BuzzFeed an apology, indicating that Jackson “deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman.”

Elmasri continued, stating, “Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse.”

However, Jackson’s real management clarified that her only manager is her brother, Randy Jackson.

The controversy stems from remarks Jackson made in an interview with The Guardian, where she speculated about Harris’ family heritage.

She inaccurately claimed that Harris’ father is white, despite later acknowledging her lack of awareness on the topic.

Jackson said, “Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

When the interviewer corrected her, clarifying Harris’ mixed heritage of Black and South Asian ancestry, Jackson persisted.

“Her father’s white,” she stated. “That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told they discovered her father was white.”

This incident has placed Jackson under scrutiny as it touches on significant discussions about racial identity and representation in public office.

The alleged apology created additional waves, leading to Jackson’s team stepping forward to clarify the misinformation.

