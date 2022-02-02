‘Janet Jackson’ Documentary Tops More Than 15 Million Viewers

“This is my story told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes.”

There is no denying that Janet Jackson is an entertainment business icon. The singer/songwriter/dancer/actress dominated the music scene in the 1980s and 1990s as a showbiz force.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Janet’s debut self-titled album, Lifetime and A&E aired a documentary titled Janet Jackson. Other celebrities such as Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, and Tito Jackson appeared on the program. Janet Jackson and her brother Randy Jackson executive produced the project.

According to Variety, Janet Jackson was a huge ratings success for the A&E Networks broadcasting company. The two-night, four-hour doc drew more than 15.7 million total viewers across Lifetime and A&E’s linear and digital platforms.

In addition, #JanetJacksonDoc reportedly ranked #1 on Twitter and amassed 1.1 million interactions on the social media service. Janet Jackson is said to be the most social program for Lifetime since 2019’s Surviving R. Kelly.

Janet Jackson’s Janet Jackson studio LP came out in 1982. The future Rock & Roll Hall of Famer found undeniable commercial success four years later with the chart-topping Control album.

Over the last 40 years, Janet Jackson scored seven #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and ten #1 songs on the Hot 100 chart. Her “That’s The Way Love Goes” single, off 1993’s 6x-Platinum Janet studio LP, spent eight weeks in the Hot 100’s top spot.

Janet Jackson is one of only four acts to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, and U2. She is also a five-time Grammy winner, two-time Emmy winner, and ten-time MTV Video Music Award winner.