Jason Derulo Brawls With Two Men After They Called Him Usher

Jason Derulo escaped charges after footage emerged of the singer getting into a brawl after an altercation with two men in a Las Vegas club.

Jason Derulo got into a scuffle at a Las Vegas nightclub on Tuesday morning (Jan. 4) after a man referred to him as R&B singer, Usher.

TMZ shared footage of the incident at the Aria hotel in Vegas. They received reports from eyewitnesses claiming Jason Derulo got into it with the men after they passed each other on the escalator. One of the men seemingly mocked Derulo yelling “Hey, Usher! F*** you, b####!!!” The singer responded by punching him in the face, leaving the man crashing to the floor.

The two-minute video obtained by TMZ shows part of the fight including Jason Derulo charging at the men. Security steps in at one point on the video to break up the scrum as chaos proceeds around them.

An additional video posted by the Neighborhood talk shows the altercation from another vantage point. Derulo can also be seen in handcuffs at the end of the clip being escorted out of the building. It is reported that he received a trespassing notice from ARIA, and was removed from the property.

Las Vegas police said in a statement that they received reports of an altercation at a nightclub at the Aria resort after 2 a.m. They say Jason Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals.” He was not arrested nor given a summons and no injuries were reported by police.

TMZ says the two victims declined to press charges but have a year in which they can change their minds and pursue a case. They could also proceed with a lawsuit against the singer.