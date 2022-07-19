Jason Derulo Says Cardi B Is Proof Singing Competition Shows Are Too Focused On Voice

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jason Derulo claims shows like “American Idol” and “The Voice” focus too much on vocals, and not star quality and used Cardi B as an example!

Jason Derulo believes singing competition shows fail to find many stars because they’re too focused on a contestant’s voice rather than the whole package.

The “Talk Dirty” hitmaker discussed long-running TV talent shows such as “American Idol” and “The Voice” in an interview with Billboard and insisted that judges should be looking for the “spark” and “special thing” in each contestant as well as their vocal ability.

“I think a lot of times in these competition-based shows, they’re not looking for a special thing about a person but they’re looking for the best voice. Unfortunately, that is not what makes a star. It’s a special something about somebody that makes a star,” he explained before going on to give a specific example.

“Cardi B, before she put out any music, people were into Cardi B, she had that special something,” Jason Derulo explained.

“American Idol” has been running on and off since 2002 and has produced stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson.

“The Voice” has been on the air since 2011 and has produced no big-name stars.

“That’s why when you’re watching these shows like ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice,’ no star is coming out of them (except) very few and far between. Kelly Clarkson, yes, Carrie Underwood, yes. But how many seasons have there been?” Jason asked.

Jason gave the interview to promote his partnership with the Tuborg Open campaign, for which he has mentored six unsigned international rising artists.