Jason Derulo Denies Sexual Harassment Claims, “Deeply Offended” Over Allegations 

Jason Derulo has responded after a 25-year-old singer filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him earlier this week.

In the complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday (October 5), Emaza Gibson claimed the singer ended their working relationship after she denied his sexual advances. She alleges that Jason Derulo expected her to have sex with him after she signed a joint deal with his Future History imprint and Atlantic Records in 2021.

Gibson claims she rejected Derulo’s sexual advances and believes her refusal to have sex with him led to her being dropped from his label, per NBC News.

On Thursday night (October 5), Jason Derulo issued a statement via social media denying Gibson’s claims.

“I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” Derulo began the written and recorded statement.

He continued: “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

In the lawsuit, Gibson alleged Derulo tried to get her to go out for drinks with him before bringing alcohol and drugs to studio sessions, leaving her feeling pressured to drink.

She also accused him of inviting her to participate in a sex ritual in what her lawsuit deemed an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success.”

Gibson told NBC News she has “anxiety” and is “traumatized,” claiming she “dealt with inhumane work situations.”

She added, “I’m just trying to fight for what’s right because what was done to me was not OK. And I wouldn’t want anybody else to go through what I went through. They wasted my time. They promised me things.”