Jay Critch Furiously Trashes Rich The Kid And Wants Out Of Rich Forever Deal

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Rich the Kid vowed that 2021 would be the year for his record label Rich Forever Music.
Although his flagship artist Famous Dex ended up in rehab to end 2020, it looked like the new year would bring good things for Rich”s record label.
Rich has new music on the way with Roddy Rich, and earlier this week, he announced the signing of buzzing Jackson, Mississippi rapper SipTee.
But just a few weeks into 2021, and the budding entrepreneur is already facing challenges with his Rich Forever Music imprint.
Brooklyn rapper Jay Critch, who is signed to Rich Forever put Rich the kid on full blast for doing bad business.
“I am not rich forever, That s### been a dub,” Jay Critch fumed. “Stop lettin these n##### cap about owning masters n s### they tryna hold n##### in bum a## deals n##### be ya ‘brother’ until the business come up then it’s all this lawyer talk contract talk.”
It looks like Jay Critch is planning to mount his own insurrection to break free from Rich the Kid’s record label, which is distributed by Interscope Records.
“Some of these rap n##### is just like the lawyers at the labels don’t trust Them 2,” Jay Critch explained before calling on his fans to help him get out of his record deal.
“if yal want new music go tell them FREE CRITCH,” Jay Critch said.