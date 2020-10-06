Jay Electronica Officially Releases ‘Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn)’ Album

The southern emcee presents his long-delayed project.

(AllHipHop Music) 

Earlier this year, Jay Electronica dropped his debut studio LP, A Written Testimony, which heavily featured Roc Nation boss Shawn” Jay-Z” Carter. Seven months later, Electronica is back with another body of work.

Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn) is now live exclusively on the Tidal streaming service. The Roc Nation-released project features guest appearances from Jay-Z, The-Dream, Serge Gainsbourg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, The Bullitts, and LaTonya Givens.

Fans of Jay Electronica have been waiting for Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn) for nearly a decade. A tracklist associated with the album first landed on the internet back in 2012. His discography also includes 2007’s Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) mixtape.

