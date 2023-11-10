Jay Rock Reveals How Kendrick Lamar And TDE Family Are Doing After Split

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay Rock discussed the Top Dawg Entertainment crew’s current relationship in a conversation with DJ Whoo Kid.

Jay Rock shut down fan speculation about animosity within Top Dawg Entertainment a year after Kendrick Lamar’s departure from the label. The TDE stalwart said all is well with his labelmates in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

“People love starting rumors and spreading all types of—I call it bad ink,” Jay Rock said. “Sometimes, people like to write bad ink, especially on blog sites and different little internet things of that nature. But my man, we all good though. The family – the TDE family – despite what everybody saying, the breakup: everybody is all good.”

DJ Whoo Kid specifically questioned Jay Rock about Kendrick Lamar, asking if everything was still cool between the two. The West Coast rapper said the longtime collaborators remain close even though K. Dot left TDE in 2022.

“That’s my little brother,” Jay Rock said. “Hollered at me the other day. That’s still bro. Ain’t nothing change.”

Kendrick Lamar exited TDE following the release of his Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers album. He turned his attention to pgLang, a company he co-founded with former TDE executive Dave Free in 2020.

Jay Rock, who hasn’t dropped an album since 2018, reemerged this summer with a single titled “Eastside.” He teamed up with fellow TDE artist Ab-Soul for the collaborative track “Blowfly” in October.