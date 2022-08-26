Jay-Z $7 Million Richer After Perfume Company Ordered To Pay Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Parlux must pay millions of dollars in unpaid royalties to Jay-Z following a Manhattan Supreme Court judge’s ruling.

Jay-Z scored another victory in his legal battle with the Parlux perfume company.

According to the New York Post, a judge ordered the company to pay Jay-Z roughly $7 million in unpaid royalties on Thursday (August 25). Parlux appealed the judge’s ruling.

“We’ve been awarded and will be receiving the money as we should,” Hov’s attorney Alex Spiro told the New York Post.

Parlux sued Jay-Z for breach of contract in 2016. The company sought more than $67 million in damages after accusing him of failing to promote its Gold Jay Z fragrance.

Jay-Z countersued Parlux, claiming the company owed him royalties. Last year, a jury cleared Hov in the breach of contract case. His countersuit was dismissed at the time.

But earlier this year, an appeals court determined Parlux should be on the hook for Jay-Z’s unpaid royalties. Months later, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok ruled the company must pay $6.78 million to the Roc Nation boss.

Outside of the courtroom, Jay-Z reemerged with a new verse on DJ Khaled’s latest album God Did. Hov appears on the title track, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy.

Listen to Hov’s verse on “God Did” below.