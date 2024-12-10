JAY-Z Accused Of Assaulting Male & Female Minors By Alleged Victim’s Attorney 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z has been accused of “multiple instances” of assaulting both male and female minors amid the recent lawsuit.

JAY-Z has been accused of raping a boy by the same lawyer representing a woman who filed a lawsuit alleging Hov and Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was just 13 years old.

In a new filing, the Roc Nation mogul’s Alex Spiro admitted JAY-Z was the anonymous celebrity accusing attorney Tony Buzbee of extortion and asked for an emergency hearing of the case.

Spiro attached a copy of Hov’s 236-page extortion lawsuit against Buzbee, which refers to JAY-Z and “John Doe.” The filing reveals the attorney accused him of “multiple” assaults on both male and female children.

Spiro argues JAY-Z “is the victim of a scheme” by Buzbee, who he accuses of “shamelessly attempting to extort exorbitant sums from him or else publicly file wildly false horrific allegations against him.”

The document continues, arguing Buzbee and his firm “threatened to unleash entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault—including multiple instances of rape of a minor, both male and female—against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands.”

Spiro dismissed the “baseless accusations,” as “nothing more than a weapon in a calculated plot to destroy Plaintiff’s high-profile reputation for profit, despite the complete absence of any factual basis for such claims.”

JAY-Z swiftly denied the allegations in a strongly worded social media statement. He claimed the lawsuit was a “heinous” attempt at blackmail orchestrated by Tony Buzbee and vowed to fight the suit.