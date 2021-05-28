Jay-Z And Beyoncé Have Reportedly Built The World’s Most Expensive Car

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have made history once again according to reports, by building the world’s most expensive car.

The Carters are the coolest Billionaire couple ever.

They work hard. They give back. They look good and they aren’t afraid to floss a little. If rumors are true, they may have made history again.

Whispers in the industry suggest that Jay-Z and Beyoncé have commissioned the most expensive car in the world for their personal collection of vehicles. The car in question is a $28 million Rolls Royce BoatTail convertible.

A luxury car insider shared this with the UK Telegraph, “It’s thought this fantastic car has been commissioned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z with all its detailing matching their favorite things.”

The car is blue and features two-sided him and her timepieces (that can be rocked on the wrist or used as a car clock) are from Bovet 1822.

Bovet Fleurier SA, the official name for Bover 1822, is a Swiss brand of luxury watchmakers chartered by Édouard Bovet on May 1, 1822, in London, U.K.

Jay and Queen Bey often bless each other with fantastically expensive gifts.

When she turned 25, he got her a $1 million 1959 Rolls-Royce convertible. When he turned 41, she got him a $2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and for his 43rd she got him a $5 million diamond-encrusted Hublot watch.

In 2012, she blessed her husband with a $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850 private jet. He turned around and copped her a $20 million island near the Florida Keys for her 29th birthday.

The two invested $88 million ($52 million mortgage to buy the home, which would total more than $250,000 a month on a 30-year fixed) on a Bel-Air mansion almost four years ago.

The home is sitting on 1.88 acres and has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a 15-car garage, four pools, and a basketball court.