Jay-Z Announces The Return Of Made In America Festival

The Made In America Festival is returning to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this Labor Day Weekend. The 2021 edition of the Roc Nation-produced musical event is scheduled for Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

Made In America was founded by Roc Nation leader/Hip Hop icon Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in 2012. Last year’s MIA was rescheduled due to safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in America at the time.

An update on the 2020 Made In America festival.

Let's focus our support on organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.

We look forward to seeing you next year.

Organizers of Made In America are now ready to invite festivalgoers to Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event has reportedly generated over $135 million in economic impact for the city.

In addition, MIA 2021 will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. A portion of net proceeds will also support The REFORM Alliance, the criminal justice reform organization co-chaired by rapper Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” stated Jay-Z.

The billionaire mogul continued, “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Previously, MIA showcased superstar performers such as Jay-Z, Pearl Jam, Drake, Beyoncé, Nine Inch Nails, John Mayer, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Coldplay, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, 21 Savage, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Cardi B.

Additional information and the official lineup for the Jay-Z-curated Made In America Festival 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks. “Early bird” tickets for the two-day event are now available at Ticketmaster.com.