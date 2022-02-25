Jay-Z Awarded $4.5 Million In 6-Year Long Dispute With Perfume Company

Jay-Z won his breach of contract lawsuit against Parlux who accused him of failing to promote his “Gold Jay-Z” perfume effectively.

Jay-Z has been awarded over $4.5 million in royalties after being sued by a fragrance company last year.

TMZ report an appellate court in New York City ruled in favour of Hov in his dispute with Parlux stemming from past cologne sales

Parlux filed a $68 million lawsuit against Jay-Z in 2016, accusing him of failing to uphold his commitments to a 2012 contract to promote his fragrance, Gold Jay-Z. They claim he neglected to appear at the Macy’s 2014 Gold Jay-Zlaunch and on appearances on Good Morning America. They further alleged his unwillingness to boot sales cost them millions.

Hov’s legal team said it was Parlux that lacked the knowledge to market a product from the Jay-Z brand. The rapper accused the brand of doing “crappy, lazy work” during his testimony. “I’ve always had problems with the quality of lazy work that was coming from Parlux,” he declared at the trial last year.

After being cleared of breach of contract Jay-Z told reporters, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.”

In November, AllHipHop reported the court found Jay-Z was not liable in the $67.6 million breach of contract lawsuit. They also reject his demand for royalties, a decision which the appellate court overruled on Thursday.

“The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales,” Justice John Higgitt wrote in his unanimous decision.

