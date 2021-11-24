Jay-Z Becomes Most Grammy-Nominated Artist Of All Time

The Knowles-Carter household has over 50 wins at the ceremony.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter continues to add to his musical legacy. This week, the Roc Nation founder earned three Grammy nominations, making him the most nominated artist in history.

Jay-Z now has 83 Grammy noms in his career and 23 victories. He surpassed former nominations leader legendary composer/musician Quincy Jones who sits at 80 nominations.

The Recording Academy announced the latest round of nominees on Tuesday. Jay-Z picked up nods in the Album Of The Year category for Kanye West’s Donda as well as the Best Rap Song category for West’s “Jail” and DMX’s “Bath Salts.”

Paul McCartney of the Beatles sits in second place behind Jay-Z with 81 nominations. Quincy Jones follows McCartney with 80 noms. Jay’s wife, Beyoncé Knowles, is in fourth place with 79 noms.

Quincy Jones and Beyoncé are tied for second place all-time with 28 career Grammy wins. British orchestral and operatic conductor Georg Solti holds the all-time record with 31 wins.

Jay-Z is the most victorious Hip Hop act in Grammy history. The Brooklyn legend won his 23rd Grammy earlier this year. Kanye West is currently in the runners-up position for rappers with 22 wins. Ye was nominated for five awards this year.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022. Jon Batiste received the most nominations this year with 11, including Record Of The Year (“Freedom”) and Album Of The Year (We Are).